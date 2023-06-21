LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. CWM LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

