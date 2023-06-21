Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

NYSE LMT opened at $458.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

