Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $48.78 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Loom Network has a market cap of $48.78 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,207,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

