Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.11

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.11 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.64.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$485.43 million, a P/E ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.64.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

