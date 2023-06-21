Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 6.2%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.38. 2,093,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,618,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Insider Activity

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.