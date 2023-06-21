Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.54 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and approximately $65,121.76 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000569 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $85,230.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

