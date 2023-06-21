Marin Software (MRIN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN):

6/20/2023 – Marin Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 59,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Marin Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

