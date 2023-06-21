Mary Lois Little Sells 10,000 Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) Stock

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating) Director Mary Lois Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$12,080.00.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 19.3 %
Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of C$53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.63.
About Pure Energy Minerals
