Mary Lois Little Sells 10,000 Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) Stock

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating) Director Mary Lois Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$12,080.00.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.61. The company had a trading volume of 113,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of C$53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

