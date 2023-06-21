MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Shares Gap Up to $11.36

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $12.00. MasterBrand shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 429,551 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.