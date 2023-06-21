Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.93. The company had a trading volume of 261,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

