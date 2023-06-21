Mastercard Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,209 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 14,215 call options.

MA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.80. 472,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,691. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

