MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

