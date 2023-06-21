MBL Wealth LLC Buys 7,831 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

