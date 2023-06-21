MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 3,717,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

