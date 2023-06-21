MBL Wealth LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

