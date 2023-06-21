MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.80. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

