MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 6.28% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

