McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 3.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.13. 133,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,318. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $305.59 and a 1 year high of $414.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

