McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 3.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,762,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after buying an additional 319,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 116,858 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,332 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

