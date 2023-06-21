McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. 549,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,666. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

