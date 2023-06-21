McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

