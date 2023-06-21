Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Castle Biosciences accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 115,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,190. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTL. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,954.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

