Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 112,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.33. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

