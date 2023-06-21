Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.62

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 67114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

About Mesoblast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.