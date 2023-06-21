Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.82 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $556,916.63 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003227 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006542 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015331 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

