Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

