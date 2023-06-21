Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 400 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.