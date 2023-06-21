Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 7,060 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

