Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

