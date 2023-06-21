Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,166 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,497,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

