Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,850,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,215,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $143,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $194,200.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 858,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

