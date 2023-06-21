Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 98.70 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54.87 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

