Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFY stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

