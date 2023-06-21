Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFY stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.