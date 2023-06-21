MOBLAND (SYNR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $89,775.19 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

