Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. 110,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

