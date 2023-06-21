Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Up 5.3%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 180,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 97,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Mondee from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Mondee
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.