Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Up 5.3%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 180,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 97,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Insider Activity

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.