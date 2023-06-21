Monero Price Reaches $144.96 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $144.96 or 0.00484775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $79.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00283371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00449396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00055536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,295,096 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

