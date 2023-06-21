Moonbeam Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $179.14 million and $3.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,606,369 coins and its circulating supply is 662,046,408 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

