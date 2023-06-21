Morgan Stanley Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Equal Weight”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDNNY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

