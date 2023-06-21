MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 2,153,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.