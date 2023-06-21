MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Buys 124 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 57,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

