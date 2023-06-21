MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,375,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

