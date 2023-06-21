Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

