Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 200,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,642 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 71,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

