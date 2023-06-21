Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

