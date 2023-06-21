MXC Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. MXC has a market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.013136 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,302,481.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

