National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Down 10.3 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

