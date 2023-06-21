National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.39

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 35578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

