Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells $14,728.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $14,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 21,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,839. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

