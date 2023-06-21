Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.27 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $47,277.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00097880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00015552 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003408 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,405,283 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

